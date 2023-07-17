Sony returns to Vietnam’s mobile market

One of the reasons Sony has returned to the Vietnamese smartphone market is the current trend of creative digital content development, with social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook encouraging users to easily create and personalize content. Additionally, there is still a sizable community of Xperia enthusiasts in the domestic market.

During this comeback, Sony unveiled two product lines: the premium Xperia 1v priced at VND 35,990,000 and the Xperia 10v priced at VND 12,490,000. Both models will be available for sale through Sony’s retail stores in Vietnam, both offline and online.

Xperia has maintained its distinctive design features, with a square, robust, and elegant design. The 3.5mm headphone jack and dedicated camera button, characteristic of Sony smartphones, have been retained.

The launch event for the new Xperia models attracted a large number of enthusiastic fans. However, according to many industry experts, this comeback will face several challenges. It seems that Sony is still finding its way, as it is selling the products through its own systems without partnering with any local retailers.

In 2019, the Japanese electronics company decided to streamline its smartphone business in many global markets, focusing only on Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, several major markets such as Australia, Canada, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia were included in the list of reduced investment and decreased product availability.

During this period, Sony smartphones gradually disappeared from the Vietnamese market as local retailers ceased selling the products. At that time, even the phone category vanished from the Sony Center online store, leaving only other products such as PlayStation game consoles, headphones, portable speakers, TVs, and cameras.

