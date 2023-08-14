Son of VIB Chairman sold all nearly 125 million shares

After transferring by negotiable method 124.7 million VIB shares (4.91% capital), Mr. Dang Quang Tuan no longer owns any shares in this bank.

Mr. Dang Quang Tuan, son of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam International Bank (VIB) Dang Khac Vy, sold these shares during the period from July 21 to August 9.

For 10 consecutive days at the end of July and from August 4-9, VIB shares recorded sessions with high-volume put-through transactions.

On July 21, more than 31 million shares changed hands with a value of more than 650 billion dong. On July 25, 27 and 31, each session recorded more than 21 million VIB shares traded with an equal size of over VND 400 billion. In early August, the deal size recorded several million units per session.

Based on the average price in these sessions, it is estimated that Mr. Tuan has collected more than 2,600 billion VND.

At the same time, Funderra Joint Stock Company – the organization related to Mr. Dang Khac Vy – registered to buy in exactly the same number of shares that the son of VIB Chairman sold.

At the end of the latest session, VIB stock stopped at VND 20,550, up nearly 40% compared to the beginning of the year. The bank’s capitalization reached more than 52,000 billion VND.