Son Doong cave exploration tour in 2024 fully booked

On December 23, Oxalis Company, the sole operator of tours to the world’s largest cave, Son Doong, announced that despite it still being 2023, the tour is already fully booked for the entire year 2024. To avoid further disappointment, 200 domestic and international tourists have reserved tickets for this cave expedition in 2025.

The exploration of Son Doong Cave is regarded as one of the most adventurous tours in Vietnam, attracting international tourists. Many reputable newspapers and magazines worldwide have highly praised this unique tour.

For example, the Daily Mail in the UK voted Son Doong Cave as the most impressive camping cave in the world. Dave TV in the UK ranked the Son Doong Cave exploration tour as the 5th among the top 20 greatest adventures on the planet. National Geographic UK ranked the Son Doong exploration as the most prestigious adventure tour in the world.

This expedition is a journey into the depths of the earth, exploring the magnificent stalactite formations, underground rivers, and vast sinkholes.

During this exploration, visitors can admire the forest inside Son Doong Cave with its rich and diverse biodiversity. They can witness sunlight penetrating through the openings of sinkholes and conquer the 90-meter-high Vietnam Wall.

Tourists also get to visit the Dong En village of the Bru Van Kieu ethnic group, living in isolation in the primeval forest. They conquer the En Cave, the filming location of Peter Pan – The Neverland and the site where ABC News broadcasted the Good Morning America program live to the United States in 2015.

Son Doong Cave was discovered by Mr. Ho Khanh in the town of Phong Nha (Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province) in 1990 and was declared the largest cave in the world with a volume of over 38 million cubic meters.

The Son Doong Cave exploration tour is currently considered the most expensive and enticing tour in Vietnam, with ticket prices around 72 million Vietnamese dong per person for a 6-day, 5-night journey.

Each tour accommodates 10 explorers and about 30 service personnel, including cave safety experts, guides, safety assistants, chefs, forest rangers, and porters responsible for carrying luggage, food, and camping equipment.

