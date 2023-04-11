Someone won the auction for VALC’s 13.6 trillion VND airplane

On April 10, speaking with Zing, a representative of the asset auction service center (Department of Justice, Hanoi) said that the 9th auction of ATR 72-500 aircraft with production number 925 (MSN 925) authorized by the Vietnam Aircraft Leasing Company (VALC) was successful.

“In this auction, there were participation records, deposits, and bids equal to or higher than the starting price of the aircraft. Currently, we are finalizing the documents for VALC to review and decide,” the representative affirmed without revealing the specific number of records, bidding prices, and bidding times.

Earlier, according to the auction center’s announcement, the aircraft had a starting price of VND 136.6 billion (equivalent to USD 5.6 million at the exchange rate of VND 24,400/USD). Bidders had to deposit VND 6.8 billion, equivalent to USD 280,000.

This aircraft was produced in 2010, has 68 seats and is leased by VALC to Vietnam Airlines. It is known that this is the 9th time that ATR 72-500 MSN 925 has been put up for auction.

Previously, in 2016, the company also announced the auction of 5 ATR 72-500 aircraft, in which the ATR 72-500 MSN 925 was offered at a starting price of VND 215 billion (equivalent to USD 9.62 million at the exchange rate of VND 22,340/USD). In 2018, the two other ATR 72-500 aircraft were also put up for auction with a starting price of VND 189 billion (equivalent to USD 8.3 million).

The ATR 72 is a small aircraft with a maximum capacity of 74 passengers, often used to operate flights at airports with small runways where jetliners like the A320 cannot land, such as Dien Bien, Con Dao airports, etc.

In Vietnam, there are currently 5 airlines participating in the passenger transport market including Vietnam Airlines, Vietravel Airlines, Vasco, Vietjet Air, and Bamboo Airways. However, there is only one company operating in the aircraft leasing sector, which is the Vietnam Aircraft Leasing Company (VALC).

VALC officially started operating in 2007, with Vietnam Airlines being its largest shareholder. In addition, other major shareholders of VALC currently include BIDV, PVcomBank, BRG Group… The company specializes in aircraft leasing, maintenance, and supply of aircraft spare parts.

