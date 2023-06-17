Sold out tickets for Vietnam vs. Syria match

The tickets for the Vietnam vs. Syria national team match at Thien Truong Stadium (Nam Dinh) have been completely sold out for both the A and B stands.

The tickets were sold directly at the Thien Truong Stadium gate starting from 8:00 AM on June 15 until they were all sold out. According to reports, fans in Nam Dinh had already started queuing to buy tickets as early as 6:00 AM.

Within just a few hours, all the tickets for the A and B stand at Thien Truong Stadium were sold out, indicating a high level of interest from the fans towards the match.

People line up to buy tickets on Thien Truong Stadium on the morning of June 15

After the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) sold out all the tickets to the fans, black market tickets began to appear at prices twice as high as the original price. The tickets for the Vietnam – Syria match had three price levels: 50,000 Vietnamese dong (stands C and D), 200,000 Vietnamese dong (stand B), and 300,000 Vietnamese dong (stand A). Each spectator was allowed to purchase two tickets per identification card. Unlike Vietnam vs. Hong Kong match held at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong, the match at Thien Truong Stadium did not offer online ticket sales. Vietnam vs. Syria national team match will take place at 7:30 PM on June 20. This will be the final friendly match for Coach Philippe Troussier’s team during the FIFA Days in June. @Vietnamnet