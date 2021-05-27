Social Fantasy Sports App TrophyRoom Closes Bridge Round

Fantasy sports app TrophyRoom recently closed a bridge round of EUR 300,000 and is taking steady aim at the exploding Indian fantasy sports market later this year.

The round was closed with participation from a number of angel investors and venture capital funds Maxify and Nest Tech.

Soe Moe Kyaw Oo, Founder and Managing Partner of Nest Tech said “TrophyRoom is ticking all the boxes now. I’m viewing this company as one of the highest potential growth companies in our portfolio. The product is sticky and fun, and the next version is going to be a market mover. The timing is just perfect.”

Launched as a free-to-play game in September last year, the team at TrophyRoom has been gathering data, listening to user feedback and pushing out new features, all with the goal to disrupt a super high-growth but innovation-lacking market in need of a shake-up.

CEO Zacharias Tegefeldt introduced that TrophyRoom lets you mix and match any real football players from the biggest leagues, and put them into your own daily dream team. You then use your lineup to challenge friends or strangers in head-to-head or group challenges. But the real magic happens when the real matches start. One of its unique features are the Tactics Cards – playing cards that allow you to affect the score. Play the right card at the right time and be rewarded. Play it at the wrong time and be punished.

The company has spent the past months gathering data in support of their hypothesis that creating an easier-to-pick up and more engaging social experience, will produce more loyal players. Compared to a benchmark made by GameAnalytics, covering more than 100,000 mobile apps, TrophyRoom has already reached the retention goals most apps never see.

While available globally, the app is seeing a particularly large interest from Indian users, who now make up about 55% of the total user base. Zacharias shared that TrophyRoom will ramp up our adventures in India. This market is ready to see the next version of TrophyRoom, which he believes has the potential to shake up the whole industry. He also mentions that the company is already now preparing for their next funding round.