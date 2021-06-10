Social distancing eased in numerous cities and provinces

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Several localities have eased Covid-19 prevention measures as the outbreak has been put under control.

Danang loosened social distancing rules from June 9 as the city hasn’t registered any Covid-19 infection cases in the community for 21 days. Restaurants can work at half capacity. Beaches were also reopened from 4.30 am to 7.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Bans were lifted for sports in which players can keep a distance from each other like tennis, golf, and walking.

From June 8, tourist spots, religious facilities in Quang Ninh Province were reopened for residents. Several services including restaurants, gyms, golf courses and cafe bars were reopened.

On the same day, Dien Bien Provincial Department of Transport announced that all intercity passenger transport routes between Dien Bien and Hanoi are allowed to resume operations after a 14-day suspension. Dien Bien hasn’t had any community virus cases since May 16.

Tourist spots were already reopened on June 4. Restaurants were asked to follow preventive measures while other services like karaoke, nightclubs and cinemas are still closed.

Son La Province Department of Transport allowed passenger transportation services between Son La and Hanoi to resume on June 8. Transportation firms can only run at 50% capacity. Passenger buses must are only allowed to carry as many as 20 people and sleeper buses are allowed to carry 30 people.

Son La authorities resumed meetings and conferences under the condition that there must not be more than 20 people in the same room. Restaurants and cafe can offer on-site services but they must strictly follow preventive measures. Hair salons are also reopened.

This article was originally published in dtinews

