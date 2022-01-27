Snow in Sa Pa’s forecast for the next few days, here’s what you should know

Mount Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai has been forecasted to see frost, snow during the Lunar New Year Holiday.

Frost is likely on Mount Fansipan between January 29 and February 6, Luu Minh Hai, director of Lao Cai Province’s Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said.

According to Luu Minh Hai, a strong cold spell would hit northern localities in the coming days, causing a sharp temperature fall.

Related: Here’s how the weather is going to be during Tet holiday in Vietnam

From January 29, Lao Cai would see rains with temperatures predicted to drop by between 6-7 degrees centigrade. Some local areas would experience temperatures of between 4-8 degrees centigrade. Mountain Fansipan is likely to experience frost.

Local authorities have urged people to take measures to protect plants and poultry and cattle from the bad impact of the cold weather.

When is the snow in Vietnam?

The weather in Hanoi in December tends to be fairly mild, whereas the weather in Sapa in December actually varies and shares different temperatures across the region, between mild sunshine to snow and experiences of the bitter cold. The climate of Vietnam in this part of the country is a bit divided along the valley. Some parts stay quite mild during winter. Others can share the snow and coldness, with places even reaching as low as -10c. Whereas the South of Vietnam has two distinct tropical seasons, wet and dry season, the temperature in Sapa, North Vietnam is affected by a four-season cycle, much similar to the cycles experienced across Western Europe and North America.

Vietnam, as a nation, enjoys benefits brought about by the tropical climate, so any snow in Vietnam or snow in the Sapa Vietnam weather is considered a disaster for farmers. Their crops can be destroyed. For the tourist in Vietnam, however, Sapa snow is a rare and exceptionally beautiful sight to behold. The snow offers a mind-blowing yet surreal image to the mind. It is a totally different kind of photo opportunity. This is a nice time generally to visit Vietnam. You can experience the dry season in the south yet get to potentially see a rare moment of beauty in Sapa. Snow and snowfalls tend to occur between the middle of December and early January. They usually last for around 1-2 days. You’ll need to have knowledge of the most suitable places to get snow.

Where is the snowfall in Sapa, Vietnam?

The snow falls in certain places in Sapa, Vietnam, and it is these places where you’d want to be, to get the best opportunity to see Sapa snow. Across Lao Cai, you should make an effort to see Sapa white rice terraces. The recommended route is via the Y Ty Pass, where there is a bigger chance to see some amazing Sapa views created by snow and the winter snowfall. Of course, seeing snow in Sapa Vietnam from the mountain top can offer some long-range views.

The Hoang Lien San Mountain is a good are for Sapa snow shots at this time of year. Some of the other popular Sapa sight-seeing areas, such as Heaven Gate and Silver Falls, offer some remarkable views at this time of year. Perhaps travel to Sapa’s Bat Xat commune can also offer a new and insightful image of winter for the locals in Sapa. You might notice that they dress a little differently when there is snow in Vietnam.

What should you bring with you to Sapa, Vietnam?

Some of the day’s excursions can be long and cold. First of all, it is recommended you take winter clothes with you to Vietnam if you wish to follow the snowfall in Sapa. Try to search around for some lightweight clothing, as it will help you on your trek during the snowfall of Sapa in winter. Any warm jackets, scarfs, hat and gloves that are not heavy are a good choice. Keep it waterproof, as the snow can melt and there are chances you might be surrounded by a tantalising damp mist in the mountain areas. Some of the peaks and mountain top areas can become very cold, so be sure to keep warm. Keep some medicine in case you get a cold, or keep a thermos bottle at your side. The locals like to drink rice wine to stay warm in a Sapa winter. You may want to share some of this with people on your trip. Be sure to ask the locals in Sapa town to share tips on getting warms drinks.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

