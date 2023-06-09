Singapore healthcare conglomerate in talks to acquire stake in FV Hospital

According to Bloomberg sources, Thomson Medical Group Ltd., a Singapore-based healthcare conglomerate backed by Peter Lim, is in negotiations to purchase a stake in FV Hospital in Vietnam.

Lim’s conglomerate has surpassed other interested candidates to continue participating in the bidding process for FV Hospital. Additionally, sources reveal that Thomson Medical is collaborating with a financial advisor regarding the possibility of acquiring FV Hospital.

In an article by The Straits Times, Thomson Medical stated that discussions are ongoing and no definitive agreements have been reached.

A company representative emphasized that “there is no certainty or assurance that any transaction will materialize from these discussions.”

Meanwhile, Thomson Medical’s stock has surged following this news as trading opened on June 9th. The increase was approximately 10% as of 9 a.m.

In 2022, Bloomberg reported that Quadria Capital, a private equity firm specializing in healthcare, was considering selling its stake in FV Hospital. This deal could generate around USD 300 million to USD 400 million.

Previously, Quadria acquired a stake in FV Hospital for an undisclosed amount in 2017. Other investors include funds managed by Neuberger Berman Private Equity and DEG, the development finance institution of Germany’s KfW Group.

FV Hospital was founded by Guillon and a group of French doctors in Ho Chi Minh City in 2003. It currently has 220 beds and 950 employees. In addition to the hospital in District 7, FV also operates a general clinic in District 1.

The healthcare facilities of FV Hospital also treat patients from neighboring countries such as Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

@Zing News