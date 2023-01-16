Simple Japanese savings tips to make you 35% richer

Not only are the Japanese good at business and negotiation, but the Japanese are also known around the world for their unique ways of saving, making everyone’s eyes widen in admiration. And that is the secret to getting rich that everyone wants to learn.

Due to limited natural resources along with too strict conditions for survival and development, the people of the cherry blossom country have soon formed the habit of saving and they are willing to spend 17-20% of their income on this. They believe that this is a way to live more usefully, effectively and safely in the future.

Despite being a modern, comfortable country, the Japanese do not show off their money or show off their wealth. Photo: Internet

Here are 5 extremely smart and effective ways to save money applied by the Japanese:

Save time

The Japanese believe that time is money, as long as you save more time, the country and itself will become richer and richer. It is for this reason that the Japanese are always famous for “playing out, working out” always achieving the highest productivity, so as not to waste time on useless things.

The Japanese use their modern and advanced scientific inventions in their work, helping them improve labor efficiency and save a lot of time and effort. Bullet trains developed in Japan also to serve their “time saving” purpose.

Invest in the next generation

Instead of letting their children inherit property, the Japanese invest a lot in their children’s knowledge, social experience as well as imparting money-making experience. Photo: Internet

Although the percentage of Japanese people getting married and having children is getting lower and lower, but for families who decide to have children, half of their income goes to their children. Inheritance tax in Japan is quite high, so Japanese parents do not spend money on dowry purchases. Instead, they invest a lot in their children’s knowledge, social experience as well as pass on the experience of making money so that the next generation is not poor. Thanks to that, not only are they rich, but their children are rich, and they are rich in life after life.

Minimize unnecessary things

The Japanese always try to minimize the amount of meat in the diet whenever possible. They think that eating a lot of meat is not good for health and expensive. Therefore, many families only eat meat 3-4 days a week and the rest eat vegetables. They even grow their own vegetables at home.

This is also a type of Japanese savings. This way of saving is formed from the habit of loving nature, both helping them to save some money on food, while ensuring better health. Besides, the habit of eating fish and seasonal vegetables is considered the most important in the Japanese meal, not meat.

In addition, the apartments in Japan are arranged logically. All items are small in size to fit the apartment, there are no “leftovers” inside the house. In addition, household appliances and electronics are also carefully preserved to prolong their service life. Thanks to that, there are old furniture in Japan that looks like new, they keep their belongings too well.

Kakeibo . method

Kakeibo is considered the most famous way of saving by Japanese people, making the whole world admire. Photo: Internet

For the Japanese, they spend their money very smartly without any financial or software expertise. Instead, they manage their spending with just a pen and the Kakeibo notebook – “family financial ledger”, invented in 1904 by Hani Motoko, Japan’s first female journalist. Emphasize the importance of handwriting everything as a way to reflect on your spending habits and monitor your spending habits.

This notebook is designed for setting financial goals, especially savings. Thanks to Kakeibo, Japanese people can control their savings books and plan for the future.

Besides, in order to save efficiency, we must commit to asking the right questions before “hands down” to buy any items. Here are 5 tips based on the art of saving Kakeibo:

– Consider for 24 hours: This will let you know clearly whether you want or need the item. If you still think about the product the next day and can afford it, buy it.

Don’t let the “big sale” tempt you: For each item in your cart during a sale, ask yourself if you would buy the item when it wasn’t on sale.

Check your bank account regularly: Checking your account balance feels like you’re in greater control of your personal finances, as it keeps you focused on how much money you have to spend.

– Spend cash: Using cash instead of swiping a card will help you be more aware of the items you are spending money on, so you will feel easier to manage your budget. You can try by taking out a certain amount of cash to use for a week, and spending within that range.

– Put sticky notes with reminders in your wallet.

Getabako locker

A special Japanese locker that can both store and save money, while improving knowledge through puzzles. Photo: Internet

Getabako is not just an ordinary wooden storage cabinet. These storage cabinets are very sturdy, as they are made from strong trees in the deep forests of Japan. Even if you hit it with a hammer, this cabinet can’t be damaged. One strange thing about these lockers is that you don’t need a key to open them. To open, you need to pass the puzzle game that the owner has set in the drawers.

This mechanism will prevent strangers from opening the cabinet without the owner’s permission and is very safe for the property. However, this cabinet also brings risks when the owner forgets the puzzle pattern and can lead to the loss of money.

Usually in Japan, the owner has to open the cabinet every year to determine the total amount saved for that year. With this, they can plan well on the amount of money that is about to be withdrawn and use them in the most efficient way.

Finally, we can also understand how smart the Japanese are when it comes to saving money. They prefer to keep their money with them rather than depositing and saving it in a bank account!

Not only is the country rich in economic power, but the Japanese are always proud of their thrift tradition. Because it not only ensures their quality of life but also brings many practical benefits to the country.

Source: CafeF