Silicon Valley investor builds a plant in Da Nang

Đà Nẵng City’s industrial zones and high-tech park authority (DHPIZA) has granted an investment licence to a semiconductor project worth US$110million from the firm United States Enterprises.

Head of the DHPIZA, Phạm Trường Sơn, said the project was invested by the Hayward Quartz Technology Inc – a leading supplier supporting all major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the semiconductor business segment and an authorized quartz distributor and fabricator to all major raw material manufacturers from Silicon Valley in the US.

Sơn said the project was the second-largest direct investment from the US after the Đà Nẵng Sunshine Aerospace under the Universal Alloy Corporation of the US was built with an investment of US$170 million.

He added the plant will focus on machining and fabrication specialists for quartz, ceramic and silicon and other materials such as aluminium oxide, mono and poly-crystalline silicon and sapphire.

The plant, which covers 10.22ha, will commence construction in the first phase in the second quarter of 2021 to become operational in 2023.

It will produce 2.1 million products and 704 tonnes of silicon dioxide in the first phase before increasing to 5.8 million products and 792 tonnes of silicon dioxide in the second phase.

Đà Nẵng authorities have been seeking investors from Silicon Valley and the US investing in healthcare, high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), education, real estate and automation at Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Information Technology Park.

According to DHPIZA, another project, the Telala Đà Nẵng plant, under the Inoue Ribbon Industry of Japan, was built with a total $6.6 million in the supportive industry for garment and textile firms.

The plant began operation at Hòa Khánh Industrial Zone in January after a year of construction, creating 140 jobs and an export turnover of $3.5 million per year.

Despite COVID-19, the DHPIZA granted investment licences to 16 new projects with a total of $95.6 million in 2020.

To date, DHPIZA has drawn 364 domestic projects worth VNĐ26 trillion ($1.1 billion) and 129 foreign direct investment projects worth $1.7 billion.

This article was originally published on Vietnamnews