Should You Outsource Software Development to China or Vietnam?

Outsourcing is among the favorite ways for companies to seek foreign talent. There are a lot of reasons why companies would be interested in something like that. Seeking new talent, especially from foreign countries, is a great way to have a perspective on a certain subject. Therefore, it represents a great way to make modifications to the projects and to make them much more effective down the road.

In this day and age, when the internet has made countless opportunities for us, outsourcing is easier than ever before. You just need to visit a couple of websites where professionals from other countries will provide you with the best possible services. Thankfully, these websites are numerous, and you can find a lot of good options if you know where to take a look. It is a great option for companies.

Many regions in the world are considered a hotspot to find foreign talent. Probably the most popular region to seek foreign talent is in South Asia. Today, the most popular countries where you can find competent professionals for software development are China and Vietnam. Let’s talk about what you can expect from outsourcing some of your projects to local teams.

What is Outsourced Software Development?

Before you can determine the country where you can find foreign talent for software development, we want to talk about what this concept means. We are talking about the opportunities for companies to find foreign talent to work on their projects. With the high cost of developing software applications in countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong, companies are starting to take advantage of the internet to find talent in more affordable locations. Furthermore, we can see that there are a lot of benefits down the road you can reap from deciding to opt for this sort of, let’s say, hiring.

The most efficient way for you to determine what team is the best one for you, you should analyze the performance of the team. As you probably know, this is not the easiest thing to do, especially if you do not have locals you can contact about this. Therefore, you will need to conduct online research. Thankfully, there are countless sites where you can find talents who can work with you.

Teams or individuals usually create a portfolio where they name all the most relevant information potential employers should know about them. They provide information about the projects they worked on previously. These portfolios are pretty detailed and they represent a great source of information for companies. Arm yourself with patience, and research to find the right team for you.

Why is China Good Option?

Outsourcing to China is a popular option for numerous companies from all over the globe, not just when we are talking about software development. Naturally, cheaper labor is a great factor many consider when they make this decision. China is filled with talent, and when you outsource your projects, you will have the time to focus on more urgent jobs.

Besides getting local talent, this is also a great opportunity to access the massive local market. China is a country that has more than a billion of population. Furthermore, it represents the center of Asia when it comes to production. So, you can access many more markets as a result.

Another benefit we want to point out is that locals are highly advanced in using modern technologies. Therefore, we can see that they can provide you with some new perspectives that can help your projects quite a bit. You can see that this is a massive benefit you can reap, and maybe you can make some of the local talent permanent members of your team in the future.

The local government is supportive of foreign investment, and it has created quite a great habitat. As a result, this means that foreigners will be able to consult with someone from the government who can provide them with crucial advice on how to conduct business in China, which is invaluable.

Why is Vietnam a Good Option?

If you decide to outsource your software development to a Vietnamese team, you should be aware of some particularities. Of course, there are many benefits you can reap as a result of this decision. The most prominent one is that you can save a lot of costs you would otherwise spend on hiring the local team.

Vietnamese are talented people, especially for software development, but their services will be significantly cheaper than hiring a team from Germany or the United States. With that in mind, nobody should be surprised that so many companies from all over the globe are interested in this sort of outsourcing.

If you take a look at the studies conducted by a couple of prominent companies, we can see that it is possible to knock down the costs of development by up to 90%, which is nothing short of exceptional. We are not talking just about salaries you will pay to the team, but also about providing them additional resources for their work.

Furthermore, Vietnam is a great business environment if you decide to invest in the country. For example, if you want to set up a software development company in Vietnam, you will see that there are a lot of young, talented people you can hire. Plus, the government is extremely business-friendly, if we can say it like that.

How to Decide?

When you know the stories behind outsourcing software to China and Vietnam, it makes it much easier for you to make a decision. You will certainly agree that this decision depends on your needs and preferences. You will need to research hard before you can decide.

We believe that conducting thorough research is an absolute must since there are a lot of details that might influence the decision you make. You should undertake the patient approach and be careful about your choice.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, there are a lot of things that require your attention. Here, we have presented you with some of the most important ones when it comes to both of these countries. We are certain you will find this information useful in the future decision your company will make.