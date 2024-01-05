Shooting broke out over fishing grounds in Ca Mau

Recently, in Ca Mau province, there was a gunfight over fishing grounds. Aside from property damage, a wounded fisherman was taken to the hospital.

The property has been damaged, and the ship has been punctured. Three fishermen were shot and severely wounded. Over the last month, there have been several reports of fishing boats being targeted on the U Minh Ha fishing grounds in Ca Mau province.

Fishermen claim to have been fishing for snails and squid in this area for around 20 years. A group of subjects recently appeared to prohibit them from exploiting seafood. These subjects acted very violently. They rammed the boat into the fishermen’s boat and shot crew members with makeshift weapons and elastic crutches. More dangerously, on January 2, these people burnt down an anchored ship, and five fishermen narrowly escaped death.

Locals, according to reports, were the ones who barred them from fishing. These people’s operational regions include not only the U Minh Ha fishing grounds but also Kien Giang province and several other locations in the Ca Mau seas.

It has been nearly difficult for fishermen to fish during the last month. These subjects not only attacked but also endangered the lives of crew members and family, leaving them befuddled.

@vtv.vn