Shippers allowed delivery across HCMC starting Monday

Food delivery platforms like Grab, Gojek and Now have resumed transport of essential goods across districts in HCMC.

Starting on Monday customers can book GrabMart (shopping and delivery) and GrabExpress (delivery) services from and to any district between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Gojek has also started accepting bookings for GoFood and GoSend services.

“Gojek highly appreciates that HCMC authorities have listened and made quick and suitable decisions, giving shippers the opportunities to respond to the needs of the people,” a company spokesperson said.

It has nearly 8,000 drivers who have registered to work daily. Around half of them have been vaccinated.

Now, which will change its name to ShopeeFood starting Wednesday, has resumed its NowFresh (shopping and delivery) and NowShip services.

The new 30-day social distancing period until September 15 allows delivery people to operate across districts unlike the previous 30 days when they were restricted to a single district each.

HCMC has had over 152,600 Covid-19 cases since the end of April, including over 3,300 on Monday.

Source: Vnexpress

