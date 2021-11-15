Seven died at Covid quarantine camp after drinking disinfectant alcohol

Cambodian Health ministry says laborers at Covid quarantine camp in north-west province mixed substance with water and soft drinks.

Cambodia to end quarantine for vaccinated travelers from Nov. 15

Seven Cambodian laborers have died after drinking alcohol they were given as a disinfectant while in quarantine, having mixed it with water and soft drinks, the country’s health ministry has said.

The laborers had returned from Thailand and were placed in a coronavirus quarantine camp in the north-western Banteay Meanchey province.

The health ministry said on Saturday that 12 others had been taken to hospital after drinking the mix on Tuesday and Wednesday. They complained of headaches, dizziness and difficulty in breathing.

Experts have collected samples and taken them to a laboratory in Phnom Penh for analysis, according to The Guardian.

Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 starting on Monday, November 15, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday.

The Cambodian prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.

“After seeing that people have two doses and a negative COVID test, they will be allowed to travel all over the Kingdom of Cambodia,” he said.

Hun Sen said travelers will have to show their negative test 72 hours prior to travel and have two vaccine doses. Those who are unvaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days.

Hun Sen said vaccinated foreigners and Cambodians who are in quarantine will be allowed to leave from tomorrow.

“This is a quick way to re-open the country and facilitate travel for our people. I know some of our citizens want to go abroad but are worried about coming back with quarantine required,” he said.

Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 90% of its more than 16 million people, one of Asia’s highest inoculation rates, according to Reuters.

