Setting up an Export Company in Vietnam : everything you need to know

If you are looking for a new business opportunity in Southeast Asia, you might want to consider setting up an export company in Vietnam. Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with a large and young population, a stable political system, and a strategic location for trade.

Vietnam also has a lot of potential as an exporter of various products, such as agricultural goods, textiles, electronics, furniture, and more.

But how do you start an export company in Vietnam? What are the steps and requirements involved? And what are the challenges and opportunities that you might face? In this article, we will answer these questions and give you some tips on how to set up an export company in Vietnam successfully.

Choose Your Product and Market

The first step to setting up an export company in Vietnam is to decide what product you want to export and which market you want to target. Do some market research to identify the demand and competition for your product in your chosen market, as well as the legal and regulatory requirements, tariffs, and standards that you need to comply with. Consider the costs and benefits of exporting your product, such as the transportation, logistics, packaging, marketing, and taxes involved.

Some of the most popular products that Vietnam exports are rice, coffee, seafood, garments, shoes, electronics, furniture, and handicrafts. Some of the major markets that Vietnam exports to are China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union. However, you can also explore other niche products and markets that might have less competition and more potential for growth.

Business Registration in Vietnam

The next step to setting up an export company in Vietnam is to register your company with the relevant authorities. You will need to choose a company name, a legal representative, a business address, and a business scope. You will also need to prepare some documents, such as your passport or ID card and your bank account details.

You can register your company as a foreign-owned enterprise, a joint venture, or a Vietnamese enterprise using a nominee.

Each type of company has its own advantages and disadvantages, depending on your goals and preferences. For example, an 100% foreign-owned LLC allows you to have full ownership and control over your company, but it might have more restrictions on the types of activities you can do.

A JV allows you to partner with a local company and share the risks and benefits of exporting, but it might also involve more complexity and bureaucracy. A 100% Vietnamese-owned company allows you to operate as a local company and enjoy more flexibility and incentives for exporting, but you will need to use a nominee which can cause lack of ownership.

The registration process might take from 35 to 45 days, depending on the type of company and the documents required.

Tips for Setting Up an Export Company in Vietnam

Setting up an export company in Vietnam can be a rewarding but challenging endeavor. Here are some tips that can help you succeed:

Do your homework. Research your product and market thoroughly before you start exporting. Understand the demand and competition for your product in your target market, as well as the legal and regulatory requirements that you need to comply with.

Find a reliable partner. Whether it is a local supplier, a buyer, or a distributor, finding a trustworthy partner can make a big difference in your exporting business. A good partner can help you source quality products at competitive prices, access new markets and customers, handle logistics and customs clearance, and solve any problems that might arise along the way. Some sourcing agencies also assist in finding high-quality products at competitive rates, expanding into new markets and customer bases, efficiently managing logistics and customs clearance, and effectively resolving any challenges that may arise throughout your export journey.

Be flexible and adaptable. Exporting is not a one-size-fits-all business. You might need to adjust your product, price, packaging, or marketing strategy according to the preferences and expectations of your target market. You might also need to cope with changes in the market conditions, such as fluctuations in demand, supply, exchange rates, or tariffs.

Seek support and advice. Exporting can be a complex and risky business, especially for newcomers. You might encounter some difficulties or obstacles that you are not familiar with or prepared for. Therefore, it is advisable to seek support and advice from experts and professionals who have experience and knowledge in exporting. You can consult with trade associations, chambers of commerce, export promotion agencies, or other exporters who can guide you and help you overcome the challenges of exporting.

Setting up an export company in Vietnam can be a great way to tap into the opportunities and potential of one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia.

If you’re still unclear about how to start an export business from Vietnam, you can get a 15-min free consultation from one of Movetoasia’s legal consultant with a tailored consultation on your situation and needs.

However, it also requires careful planning, preparation, and execution. By following the steps and tips outlined in this blog post, you can set up an export company in Vietnam successfully and start exporting your products to the world.