Set up a home office corner for boring days at the office, coffee shop

You no longer enjoy the office, that’s all the more reason to invest in an efficient, suitable workspace right at home.

Instead of going to the office or spending money on a coffee shop, many people prefer to work from home.

Computer World suggests some elements that make up an inspiring workspace that have a positive impact on human performance and well-being.

Location

The home workplace should be a separate room, with a door, separate from other activities in the family. This space needs to be large enough to equip some necessary items such as desks, chairs and computer equipment.

If you can’t have your own room, you can take advantage of the free space in your bedroom, living room or loft to arrange a workplace. Pay attention, choose a quiet location, less traffic and near a window.

Desk

A desk usually has an ideal height of 73.6 cm above the floor. In addition, if you are quite tall or small, order a table with a more suitable size.

Try placing your hands on the table as if you were working. If your forearms are parallel to the ground, and your wrists don’t bend up/down as you type or move the mouse, that’s the perfect desk.

Your hands will be susceptible to pain and injury if you work in the wrong position for a long time.

Chair

Sitting in an unsuitable chair for a long time, you will have spine problems in the future.

So don’t be afraid to invest in a dedicated office chair. It can be a chair that can adjust the height and tilt, bringing a pleasant and comfortable feeling to the occupants.

The light

A good workspace will have enough light, making it easy to read documents or look at the computer screen. Lighting that is projected from the top is said to be the most suitable. So you might consider installing ceiling lights for your workspace.

Natural light also makes many people comfortable. However, do not let too much sunlight into the room, but use thin curtains or blinds to diffuse, to avoid glare.

Note: You should not place the desk lamp next to the computer. The light from the screen resonates with the light of the lamp, which will adversely affect the eyes.

Internet speed

Currently, the standard Wi-Fi speed is 15-30 Mbps. With this speed, you can comfortably surf the net, download images, videos and play games without any problems. The number of people using this network at the same time should be only 1-5 people.

If you have larger usage needs, you can check out the 30-50 Mbps speed for large families or businesses.

Green trees

The workspace should have a little more natural green to help you relieve stress. A succulent plant or a small aquarium are considered not bad options.

In addition, watering plants or feeding fish will be like an alarm clock to help you take a break, remind you to drink water or exercise. This will help you to be less stressed as well as more focused to complete the assigned work well.

Source: Zingnews