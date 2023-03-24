See ‘Top 7 Impressive Vietnam 2022’ by 250-year-old tile bridge in Thua Thien Hue

Under the theme of “New Discoveries, New Experiences,” the program received about 220 nominations with new perspectives and unfamiliar destinations that have not been well-known by many tourists.

With more than 25,000 votes from readers, the organizers have found 35 impressive destinations in various categories, including magical waterfalls, ecotourism destinations, unique architectural works, scenic spots, and beautiful aerial views. The program has been accompanied by Saigontourist – Saigon Tourist Corporation.

At the event announcing the “Top 7 Impressive Destinations in Vietnam 2022,” visitors will have the opportunity to admire some of the outstanding scenery voted on the list through a photo exhibition. From beautiful waterfalls to stunning aerial views, and green tourism models based on nature, they will be displayed at Thanh Toan Tile Bridge.

In addition, visitors will have the chance to hear the sharing of photographers on their journey of hunting for pictures and discovering new destinations in Thua Thien Hue and Vietnam. Each new destination introduced and promoted through the “Top 7 Impressive Destinations in Vietnam 2022” program is an opportunity for tourists to plan their exploration and contribute to the overall development of local tourism.

With the desire to continue introducing impressive destinations in Vietnam to domestic and international tourists and following the success of the “Top 7 Impressive Destinations in Vietnam 2022” program, Saigon Tiep Thi will also launch the vote for the “Top 7 Impressive Destinations in Vietnam 2023” with categories focusing on new tourist destinations and sustainable green tourism.

After admiring the beautiful scenery in Vietnam, visitors will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere of the Thanh Toan Tile Bridge Night Market with activities to buy and sell local products.