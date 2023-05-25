Second ASEAN -China Online Influencers Conference Held in China’s Fuzhou

The Second ASEAN-China Online Influencers Conference was held in Fuzhou, China on May 19th. Themed “Meet in the Blessed Land across Mountains and Seas”, the event brought together over 60 distinguished guests, including diplomatic envoys, online influencers, and media representatives from the ten ASEAN.

The conference focused on digital economy, culture and tourism, and influencer economy, with an aim of sharing the achievements of China-ASEAN cooperation and discussing future cooperation and development. The event was livestreamed and watched by over 14 million people.

During a roundtable forum, diplomatic envoys from China and ASEAN countries, as well as online influencers, shared and exchanged views on the following three topics: “Decade of Prosperity,” “Envoys of Cultural Exchanges,” and “Shared Opportunities in the Digital Era”.

Aiming to further strengthen economic and trade development and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and ASEAN countries, and promote China-ASEAN cooperation to a new level, this event was co-hosted by China Public Diplomacy Association, ASEAN-China Center, Global Times Online, Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, The Foreign Affairs Office of Fujian Provincial People’s Government and Fuzhou Gucuo Group Co., Ltd.

