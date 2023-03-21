Searching the houses of 4 Vietnam Airlines flight attendants who smuggled narcotics from France to Vietnam

The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department is cooperating with relevant units on March 21 to examine the finding of more than 11kg of narcotics in the luggage of four Vietnam Airlines flight attendants carried from France to Vietnam.

Earlier, the police agency detained and searched the residences of four flight attendants but found no further narcotics. Presently, these four female flight attendants have not been charged, and preventive measures have been implemented to aid the investigation.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch performed customs procedures for crew members of Vietnam Airlines aircraft VN10 from France to Vietnam on March 16 and discovered the luggage of four flight attendants suspected of having narcotics.

The functional forces uncovered more than 11kg of cocaine stashed and disguised in toothpaste tubes while examining the luggage of four flight attendants.

Currently, the Police Department for Drug Crime Investigation (PC04) of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department cooperates with relevant professional units to investigate and handle in accordance with the law.

About the case, the chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department stated at a news conference on March 17 that when they were located and checked, the female flight attendants were quite helpful.

According to the initial testimony, a passenger ordered the flight attendant to “carry certain products back to the nation” while in France and paid more than 10 million dong. The flight attendants rummaged through the cargo, which consisted of several boxes of ice cream, and discovered nothing strange.

According to records from the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department, from the beginning of 2023 until March 14, functional forces identified 44 customs breaches, 8 instances of drug violations were detained, and roughly 15kg of narcotics of various types were confiscated.

