Search volume on Google for flights & accommodation in Vietnam is at the highest level in the world

According to statistics, the number of searches on Google about Vietnam’s flights and accommodation is at the highest level in the world. World public opinion highly appreciates the epidemic prevention and control results that have made Vietnam a safe destination.

On April 9, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired the 14th meeting of the Steering Committee with the participation of ministries, sectors and localities.

Evaluating the results achieved from epidemic prevention and economic recovery, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda Department Le Hai Binh said that according to statistics, the number of searches on Google about flights and accommodation facilities in Vietnam is at the highest level in the world. World public opinion highly appreciates the epidemic prevention and control results that have made Vietnam a safe destination, Vietnam tourism will recover very strongly, among the best in the region.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien emphasized that the above results are due to the direction and administration of the Government and the Steering Committee in a correct, timely, effective and efficient manner. Provinces and cities proactively implement fairly timely and synchronously the tasks and solutions.

Notably, vaccines have been confirmed as a strategic weapon and also a success of Vietnam – one of the countries with the highest number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the world with the rate of 1st injection reaching 100%, the rate of 2nd stitches reached 99.8%, the rate of 3rd stitches reached 49%.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that thanks to good control of the epidemic, Vietnam has accelerated socio-economic recovery and development, achieved positive results in all fields. travel in accordance with the situation.

To promote tourism, he asked relevant ministries and agencies to organize safe cultural and entertainment activities; with guidance on management, care and treatment F0 is a traveler to ensure friendly and safe travel services.

Coordinate with agencies to review visa and tourism policies to restore and thrive in this field; prepare the conditions for holding the 31st SEA Games safely, effectively and successfully.

However, the Prime Minister also expressed concern when the work of epidemic prevention and control still has limitations, weaknesses and inadequacies that must be resolutely overcome. For example, the rate of injection 3 for adults is still slow; The supply and implementation of injections for children aged 5-11 have not yet reached the set target.

Therefore, the Prime Minister requested to closely monitor the situation and developments of the epidemic to detect, warn and respond to unpredictable developments, the appearance of new strains, and possible complicated epidemics, more unpredictable.

Accelerate further to inject the specified objects; complete 2 injections for children aged 12-17 in April; speeding up the supply of vaccines, the highest determination to complete the immunization of children aged 5-11 in the second quarter, ensuring the safety of children during the summer vacation and entering the new school year. Continue to study the 4th injection for the indicated subjects, especially high-risk subjects.

In particular, it is necessary to speed up vaccination for students, to ensure safe, smooth and effective school opening; establish a counseling channel, support to solve psychological problems for children, especially those experiencing psychological trauma.

@ Cafef

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

