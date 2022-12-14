Search volume for Phu Yen tourism increases sharply in 2022

According to recent statistics of Google Vietnam, “Phu Yen tourism” is the top keyword in top 10 most prominent tourist destinations among search keywords on Google.

The Google platform has officially announced the list of “Google Year In Search 2022 – Google One Year of Search”, including the keywords with the most popular search trends on Google in Vietnam in the past year.

In the category “Top 10 most prominent tourist destinations in 2022”, the top 3 keywords are “Ha Long tourism”, “Thuy Chau tourist area” and “Phu Yen tourism”. Google explains, with rich and diverse natural resources, famous scenic spots with majestic natural scenery in Ha Long, Ninh Binh, Phu Yen… are still the favorite choices of Vietnamese people, leading the search trend of 2022 on the topic of travel.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Phu Yen, after 11 months, Phu Yen has welcomed more than 2 million visitors, revenue from tourism reached 2,536.3 billion VND, exceeding the plan. It is expected that in 2022, the province will welcome 2.2 million visitors, 5.9 times higher than in 2021. The main domestic tourist markets of Phu Yen in 2022 are Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands provinces.

Tourists visit Luong Van Chanh temple, a famous pilgrimage destination in Phu Yen. Photo: Nam Son

In order for tourism to continue to thrive in 2023, becoming a favorite destination of domestic and international tourists, Phu Yen tourism industry needs to focus on renewing tourism products and developing typical products of Phu Yen brand, increase competitiveness, improve service quality, promote promotion and expand cooperation, especially in the Northern province and Hanoi capital.

Google’s announcement also shows that tourism demand has recovered very strongly in 2022. According to the Google Trends measurement tool, the search volume for the keyword “travel” has tended to increase again, equal to the level before the pandemic, in addition, related keywords such as “airfare” also increased by 200% compared to the end of 2021. According to the Google Destination Insights tool, international travel demand increased sharply over the same period last year. Last year, the summer vacation peak recorded an increase of 2,400% on July 25, 2022.

