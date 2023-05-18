Scorching summer: 4 ways to protect your skin when going out

People must be aware of effective ways to cope with the effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays in order to protect their skin from the heat and, more importantly, to reduce the danger of cancer.

Use the proper sunscreen

Sunscreen is used to protect the skin against UV radiation. The sun protection factor (SPF) measures this effectiveness. The greater the value of this index, the better the sun protection. Sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher is normally advised.

Everyone should apply sunscreen to sun-exposed skin between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Even on chilly, cloudy days, this habit should be followed since UV radiation can still penetrate clouds and reach the ground. After 2 hours in the sun, swimming, sweating, or drying, people should apply sunscreen again.

Avoid going out in the sun at peak hours

The most hazardous period of intense sunlight to the skin is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People should minimize their outings throughout this 6-hour period. Outdoor activities should be avoided as well.

Look for shade

Finding shelter from the sun not only protects your skin but also reduces your chances of suffering from heatstroke. Prepare an umbrella if there is no shade from the eaves or trees. Wear sunscreen and long-sleeved clothing even if you are in the shade or under an umbrella. This will reduce the risk of UV radiation.

Avoid areas where there is a lot of water and sand

Sunburn may be caused not only by direct sunlight but also by water and sand reflecting UV radiation onto the human body. To avoid sunburn, people should avoid going to areas with a lot of water or huge sandy beaches.