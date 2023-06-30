Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Northern Vietnam, Unprecedented High Temperatures Expected

The Northern region of Vietnam is currently facing its most prolonged heatwave of the year, which began at the start of the year. This hot and sunny weather will persist throughout the upcoming week, with temperatures in Hanoi consistently exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

On July 1st, the Northern region reached the peak of this widespread heatwave. Today, temperatures are expected to reach 35-37 degrees Celsius, with Hanoi and the Hoa Binh area forecasted to experience the highest temperatures of around 38 degrees Celsius.

The residents of the capital city have been enduring extremely hot weather over the weekend. The humidity level has dropped to a minimum of 55%, causing a dry and uncomfortable sensation. On heat-absorbing surfaces like concrete and asphalt, the perceived temperature can even reach 42-44 degrees Celsius.

In the region spanning from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen, the heatwave is intensifying, reaching severe levels with temperatures peaking at 36-38 degrees Celsius. Some areas may even exceed 39 degrees Celsius. The period with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius lasts from 10 am to 5 pm. The meteorological agency warns that this heatwave will persist for several more days in the Northern and Central regions, making it the longest heatwave in the area since the beginning of the year.

The temperature forecast chart indicates that Hanoi will continuously experience a peak of 38 degrees Celsius for the next 7 days. By around July 7th, the temperature will slightly decrease but will still remain above 35 degrees Celsius, indicating the continuation of the heatwave.

It’s important to note that on the night of June 30th, thunderstorms may occur in the mountainous areas of the Northern region, resulting in rainfall ranging from 10 to 30mm. Some places may experience heavy rainfall exceeding 70mm, with the possibility of accompanying phenomena such as storms, lightning, hail, and strong winds.

During the peak days of the heatwave, people should exercise caution regarding the risk of fires and accidents in residential areas due to increased electricity usage and the danger of forest fires. Additionally, the heatwave can lead to water shortages, fatigue, and heat-related illnesses such as heat strokes when exposed to prolonged high temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are still experiencing ongoing thunderstorms. Today’s rainfall is widespread, ranging from 20 to 40mm, with some areas receiving more than 60mm, primarily concentrated in the afternoon and evening. Mountainous areas should remain vigilant about flash floods and landslides, while urban areas are at risk of flooding during heavy rainfall within a short period of time.