Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 04/2024

Copenhagen, 22 January 2024

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 January – 19 January 2024:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 914,874 108,546,746 15-Jan-24 15,000 123.69 1,855,424 16-Jan-24 9,310 121.71 1,133,113 17-Jan-24 15,000 120.94 1,814,124 18-Jan-24 10,000 122.05 1,220,534 19-Jan-24 8,702 122.87 1,069,230 Total, 15 Jan – 19 Jan 2024 58,012 122.26 7,092,425 Bought from CAF, 19 Jan 2024* 26,347 122.26 3,221,129 Bought from CWO, 19 Jan 2024* 12,150 122.26 1,485,433 Accumulated, under the programme 1,011,383 120,345,734

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 15 January – 19 January 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,393,132 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the total share capital.



For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

