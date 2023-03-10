Saving the life of a patient who was stabbed in the neck by a 30cm iron rod

Patient V.C.D. (born in 1956 in Ha Tinh province) was taken to the hospital with cardiovascular collapse, respiratory failure, mediastinal, left lung, SpO2 90%… owing to an iron rod piercing through the neck.

According to the patient’s daughter, when carrying the cow home on the same day of admission, the cow suddenly rushed away, pulling the patient with a rope. After a period of jogging, the patient tripped on a rock, collapsed, and was pierced in the neck by the iron used to fasten the rope to retain the cow.

The CT scan results revealed that the metal foreign body was 0.8cm in diameter and approximately 30cm in length, penetrating from the right neck area through the right lung and mediastinum down to the left chest area; laceration of the right upper lobe of the lung, left pneumothorax, subcutaneous pneumothorax of the chest wall and neck region; posterior arch fracture of the left 5th and 6th ribs, left shoulder blade fracture, and other injuries.

The hospital has issued a red warning for a general consultation and emergent surgery after determining that this is a significant and difficult injury.

The surgeons did a thoracotomy, sutured the left lung, sewed intercostal artery hemostasis, sutured the upper mediastinal incision, removed the foreign body 3 hours after surgery, and resuscitated the patient.

According to Specialist Doctor Tran Viet Cong of the Department of General Surgery, the patient had to be transported to the Intensive Care Unit for 10 days after surgery for monitoring and treatment since the wound was too serious. By the morning of March 9, the patient was awake, in excellent contact, stable in survival, and able to walk on his own.

The patient has now been moved to the Department of General Surgery for further monitoring and treatment. The patient is anticipated to be freed from the hospital within the following few days.

@vtv.vn