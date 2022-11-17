Recently, travel site The Travel has ranked Sapa in top 10 most attractive snow-watching destinations in Asia.

Sapa ranks 5th in the top 10 beautiful snow-viewing spots in Asia (Screenshot).

The Travel magazine said that a surprise for some people is the snowfall in Vietnam, especially in the town of Sapa.

According to this magazine, if visitors search online for pictures of Sapa, they will find mostly mountains and valleys covered with greenery, but in winter, during the days when the temperature is low, this town changing from green to white, attracting those who want a relaxing hike to the top of Fansipan.

In addition to watching the snow, visitors to Sapa also have a lot to explore such as visiting Ham Rong mountain with a variety of plants, visiting Cat Cat village to discover the local ethnic identity, or hunting clouds at the Heaven Gate and can produce hundreds of valuable check-in photos.

The best time to watch the snowfall in Sapa is from mid-December to mid-January every year. However, before or after that time, if the temperature drops low along with strong cold spells, snow will also appear.

In addition, the remaining 9 spots on The Travel’s list include Puncak Jaya peak (Indonesia), Sapporo (Japan), Yongpyong resort (Korea), Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Golan Peak (Israel), Mount Hajar (Oman and Arabia), Wadi Rum (Jordan).

@ Kenh14