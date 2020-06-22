Samsung Vietnam conducts large-scale recruitment drive in Hanoi

Samsung Vietnam organized a large-scale recruitment drive in Hanoi on Saturday to prepare high-quality human resources for its production and export plans in the coming time.

More than 2,000 applicants took part in the Global Samsung Aptitude Test (GSAT) in the hope of landing a job at the company, a representative of Samsung Vietnam said.

GSAT is a global Samsung competency test for university graduates, comprising three basic parts – logical math, reasoning, and visual thinking.

This is one of the most important rounds in the recruitment process of all companies under Samsung Group worldwide.

The recruits will be working at the Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV) factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

SDV is one of the world’s leading companies in manufacturing LCD and AMOLED screens for electronic products.

The firm is expanding its operations and thus needs to recruit a large number of skilled workers.

Jang Joon Hyuk, general manager of Samsung Vietnam’s recruitment office, said that the company plans to recruit as many qualified employees as possible.

The actual number of candidates will depend on the quality of their tests and interviews, Jang elaborated.

All of Samsung’s Vietnamese employees have delivered an excellent performance in the past decade, the official continued, adding that many of them have assumed key positions in the company.

Samsung Vietnam launched the recruitment drive despite the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic to prepare for its future production and export plans, as well as to help keep down unemployment among new graduates.

Strict protocols were followed to ensure safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the GSAT.

All candidates were provided with free face masks and had their body temperature measured twice. They were also seated 1.5 meters away from one another during their test.

A healthcare area and ambulance were also ready to deal with any emergency incident.

Vietnam may be the only country for Samsung to organize such a large-scale recruitment drive given the worldwide pandemic, Jang stated.

Samsung Vietnam has organized the GSAT annually since 2011 to recruit thousands of qualified employees for its operations in the Southeast Asian country, according to Choi Joo Ho, the firm’s general director.

With a long-term commitment to development in Vietnam, Samsung has always prioritized finding, nurturing, and developing high-quality human resources over the years, Choi continued.

In addition to recruiting personnel, Samsung Vietnam has conducted the Samsung Talent Program, awarded scholarships, implemented smart library and smart school projects, and established the Samsung Tech Institute, he elaborated.

This article was originally published in Tuoitre

