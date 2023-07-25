Samsung and Sony to integrate VTVGo app on Smart TVs

Two major TV manufacturers, Samsung and Sony, have both stated that they will support the proposal to integrate the VTVGo application on TVs produced and distributed in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has recently put forward a proposal regarding the installation of the national digital television platform VTVGo on smart TVs that are manufactured, imported, and distributed in Vietnam.

In response to questions from PV VietNamNet regarding this proposal, Ms. Nguyen Huyen My, the Marketing Director of Samsung Vietnam, said that Samsung shares the same viewpoint with the Ministry of Information and Communications in supporting the Vietnamese digital television platform.

The Ministry of Information and Communications is asking companies to integrate VTVGo into TV products manufactured, imported and circulated in Vietnam.

According to Ms. My, the VTVGo application has been available on the app store of Samsung TVs for quite some time. Prior to VTVGo, many domestic content developers had contacted Samsung to discuss collaboration, including VieON, FPT Play, TV360 of Viettel, and My VNPT of VNPT.

“The products of these businesses have all been available on the Samsung TV app store. Additionally, some Vietnamese digital platforms have even been featured on the main screen of the TV,” shared the Marketing Director of Samsung Vietnam.

Regarding the Ministry of Information and Communications’ proposal to pre-install the VTVGo application and display it prominently, along with creating a shortcut button on the TV remote, the Marketing Director of Samsung Vietnam stated that Samsung Vietnam will have discussions to coordinate with its global office and the Ministry to agree on the approach and implementation plan.

Ms. Nguyen Huyen My – Marketing Director of Samsung Vietnam (the person sitting on the left).

In a conversation with PV VietNamNet, Ms. Nguyen Thuy Anh Thu, Head of the TV and Audio Product Strategy Department at Sony Electronics Vietnam, said that Sony is willing to accompany the Ministry of Information and Communications in implementing the National Digital Transition program.

“After a few working sessions, Sony has a clear understanding of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ direction. By integrating the VTVGo shortcut button on Sony TVs, our users will also have easy access to the official information source of the State,” said Ms. Thu.

According to the representative of Sony Electronics Vietnam, the company has collaborated with VTV for many years. Although there is no physical VTVGo button on the TV remote, the platform is already available on the app store. VTVGo has also been listed among the top recommended apps on Sony TVs.

Ms. Nguyen Thuy Anh Thu, Head of TV and Sound System Product Strategy Department, Sony Electronics Vietnam.

Currently, the majority of Vietnamese users watch National Television programs through traditional methods such as cable TV and IPTV. According to Sony Electronics Vietnam, when the quick access button for VTVGo is integrated into smart TV products, users will find it easier to access content without having to switch between two devices. However, the Head of the TV and Audio Product Strategy Department at Sony believes that as a global corporation, Sony’s product development goes through multiple steps, and it is not always feasible to immediately implement changes without a specific roadmap. “Sony is working with the parent corporation to be able to align with the Ministry of Information and Communications’ direction. Sony also needs support from the Ministry to have official legal documents and specific guidance in order to implement this proposal,” shared Ms. Thu. @Vietnamnet