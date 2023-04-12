Sam Son ready for Beach Tourism Festival 2023

Secretary of the Sam Son City Party Committee, Luong Tat Thang, has committed to eliminating the issues of overcharging and tourist exploitation, while also promising to strictly handle any violations.

On the morning of April 12, the Sam Son City People’s Committee collaborated with the Thanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda Department to hold a press conference regarding the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sam Son City and the opening of the 2023 Beach Tourism Festival on the evening of April 22.

According to Luong Tat Thang, preparations for the festival have been largely completed up to this point.

In 2022, Sam Son City set a record of attracting over 7.05 million visitors, and with billions of Vietnamese dong invested in infrastructure and a series of events to take place before, during, and after the festival, such as the Phuc Den Doc Cuoc Festival, the Love Hon Trong Mai Festival, the Banh Chung – Banh Giay Festival, and the Cau Ngu – Boi Trai Festival, Sam Son is expecting to welcome over 7.2 million visitors in 2023.

Sam Son Sea Festival 2022.

Given the issue of tourist exploitation and overcharging during previous tourist seasons, Thang asserted that Sam Son City will no longer tolerate such issues in 2023. The city is currently organizing numerous campaigns to raise awareness and improve the service skills of local service providers, especially for fishermen involved in tourism.

Mr. Thang also candidly admitted that the issue of electric vehicle operations in the area is causing a lot of frustration for locals and tourists.

Trams in Sam Son are causing a lot of frustration for tourists.

Currently, there are 474 electric vehicles operating in Sam Son. However, 70% of them tarnish Sam Son’s beautiful image by luring tourists to eat, and abandoning those who refuse to do so on the side of the road; persuading tourists to buy fish sauce and dried fish, and then forcing them to eat at certain restaurants; rampant parking and chaotic driving, causing damage to the city’s image and making it difficult to handle.

Regarding this electric vehicle operation, in 2023, the city will take strict measures and educate tourists to prevent the tricks of electric vehicles.

“One of the five determined measures is to attach warning signs to indicate the necessary precautions and hotline numbers to report any violations of electric vehicle owners on these electric vehicles. Warning signs must be hung in the most visible places for tourists. If electric vehicle owners remove them, they will be severely punished. The city will also establish a specialized unit to receive information and handle these violations,” Mr. Thang emphasized.

@Vietnamnet