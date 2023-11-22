Sam Altman Makes Dramatic Return as CEO of OpenAI Amid Employee Uproar

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman is set to make a comeback as the CEO of OpenAI, just days after his abrupt removal triggered a revolt among employees.

The company announced the agreement in a post on X, stating that Altman will lead with a new initial board chaired by Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce. Other board members include Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora, and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

The announcement follows a period of uncertainty and negotiations over leadership and the strategic direction of OpenAI, raising questions about the pace of advancement in the AI industry. Altman, in his post on X, expressed anticipation about returning to OpenAI and emphasized building on the strong partnership with Microsoft, the company’s primary financial supporter.

The circumstances surrounding Altman’s departure and reappointment remain unclear. OpenAI cited Altman’s lack of “candor” with the board, leading to speculation and rumors. Sources familiar with the crisis revealed tensions between Altman, advocating for more aggressive AI development, and the original OpenAI board members, favoring a more cautious approach.

Initially, Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman were slated to join Microsoft to lead a new AI research division. However, the entire OpenAI staff, nearly in its entirety, threatened to leave for Microsoft unless the board resigned and Altman was reinstated as CEO. Emmett Shear was appointed interim CEO, but with Altman’s return, it remains uncertain how Shear’s role will be affected.

Both Altman and Brockman are now returning to OpenAI, marking a significant win for Microsoft and Altman. Altman will continue to lead the company he co-founded, supported by a theoretically more aligned board. Microsoft, having invested billions in OpenAI to advance its AI ambitions, gains increased influence over the company.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed encouragement regarding the changes to the OpenAI board, considering it a crucial step towards more stable and effective governance. Altman’s vision of rapidly deploying and commercializing AI tools also appears to have prevailed, despite his public cautions about the risks associated with AI.

Altman, while publicly emphasizing responsible AI advancement, had been pushing internally to bring products to market swiftly and generate profits. Recent initiatives include OpenAI’s commitment to making ChatGPT-like tools accessible for customization and collaboration with Microsoft to integrate similar technology into Microsoft’s products. Additionally, talks were reportedly underway with Jony Ive, the iPhone designer, to secure $1 billion from SoftBank for an AI device intended to replace smartphones.