Sales Graphs and Charts – 5 Examples For Boosting Revenue

Things have significantly changed within the business sector. Making sales is no longer fine by reaching out for leads or shooting your shot in the random dark. Currently, you need to be well prepared in how to play your cards right and target the most suitable audience for your products. The only weapon that can sustain you within the business industry is using data properly.

By making data-driven decisions, you can better transform your business and create a better environment for your customers. During this age where information runs everything, data is all around us. If you can use the data to your advantage, you are likely to make your brand unique from the rest.

However, you cannot achieve all this using the manual approach. This is why you need sales charts and graphs designed to help you properly use data to propel your business to the next level. Remember that data has everything your business needs to flourish. All you have to do is find a unique way that you will use to extract meaningful insights from the data.

Note that working with rough estimates is likely to land you in trouble. Also, thus strategy cannot elevate you ahead of your competitors, thus recording low returns. In this hyper-connected business landscape, sales charts and graphs have an integral role in businesses success. Even though sales graphs and charts are vital for business development, you need to understand the best practices for using them.

Sales Charts and Graphs Best Practices

Even though data visualization sounds like a simple aspect, there is a lot you need to consider to be on the safe side. When creating sales charts and graphs, always consider the best practices outlined below.

Utilize a Clean Layout

Even though this seems like an obvious aspect, most people do not put it into consideration during data visualization. When you outline information on a chart, readers should be capable of understanding the message within a maximum of fifteen seconds. Note that some charts are designed in a manner that they are difficult to understand. This is mostly caused by the lack of a clean layout during the chart creation.

Ensure that you conduct proper research about the color, size and style of the chart. Do not use more than two colors, and make proper use of tonalities.

Use Axes Correctly

Using axes properly is vital when you want to visualize your sales KPIs in the form of graphs and charts in Google Sheet or Excel. When you do not make use of the axes correctly, you are likely to come up with a misleading chart that is likely to destroy the message you intend to deliver. Remember that poor use of axes is likely to ruin your company’s reputation and damage your strategic decisions.

Always be very keen on how you use the axes. Even though this sounds like a small thing, it can either make or ruin the entire chart and the message you display.

Label Your Chart Clearly

When creating a sales chart, the information you outline in the chart may seem understandable to you. However, this may not be the same thing for your readers. The best thing to do about this is to ensure that you are clear with the labels. Ensure that your chart is perfectly labeled using simple language. The labels are meant to guide readers on what the chart is all about.

The labels should not be complicated since you will be adding more trouble. Do not crowd the entire chart with labels since you will ruin the message you intend to deliver to your readers. Make sure that your labels are well-thought-out to help your readers.

Sales KPIs and Graphs for Boosting Revenue

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)

When working on your sales development, evaluating the amount of revenue you can expect to generate from every customer is essential. This type of sales graph is designed to help you achieve exactly that. When calculating your customer lifetime value, you need to subtract your customer acquisition cost (CAC) from the entire revenue you expect to generate from new customers over a lifetime.

The trick is that the more you retain your customers, the more they spend more money on your business. If you can monitor your CLV more easily, you are likely to discover any existing problems that your customers are facing. The customer lifetime value is one of the charts that business owners should always look at every week to evaluate their businesses performance.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)

The customer acquisition cost, also known as CAC is one of the most essential KPIs every business owner should consider. If you closely follow up on the amount of money you spend to acquire a single customer, you will find it easier to evaluate the progress of your business. It’s vital to ensure that your CAC is kept as low as possible to increase your business returns.

When you realize that you have a higher CLV compared to your competitors, you can bit them by having a higher customer acquisition cost. Note that you should evaluate your CAC in relation to other key metrics. Evaluating these metrics alone may not have a significant impact on business success.

Sales Graphs for Optimal Performance

If you want to get a considerable overview of your business performance, this sales graph is designed to help you achieve that. The chart helps you identify the number of new customers you have received over a particular duration and the amount of revenue generated from every customer. You can also evaluate the cost it takes to acquire every single customer.

This sales chart type comes with a detailed visual contrast that gives you a better picture of your business performance. With the availability of different kinds of visuals on the chart, it makes it easier to read and digest. As a result, it makes it easier to use when evaluating your business growth.

Sales Target

Setting goals is part of running a business. However, you need to make a follow-up to ensure that all the goals are fulfilled. Most business owners only set goals and forget about them. This is likely to ruin your business performance since it can easily result in the downfall of your business. Once you understand what you are struggling to achieve, you need to track every move to ensure that you are moving in the right direction.

This sales chart gives a better picture of your sales revenue and whatever you are working to achieve. The chart tracks your general business performance and assesses whether you are working towards achieving your goals.

Average Revenue Per Unit

This is one of the most valuable sales graphs that every business owner requires. It displays the cost of acquiring new customers compared to the total amount of revenue that you are collecting from purchases that are made by every customer. When calculating the average revenue per unit, you need to divide your monthly revenue by the number of customers you have acquired that month.

This graph is also designed to work as a warning tool to ensure that your business remains profitable. When the graph records steady losses, it issues warnings to help you identify the areas you are going wrong and make proper changes.

Bottom Line.

Staying at the helm of the business industry requires maintaining steady efforts and making calculated moves in the right direction. This can all be achieved through making proper use of data that is extracted from the business. Every business generates data which can be converted into a goldmine, provided that the business stakeholders understand how to apply the right charts and graphs.

Sales graphs and charts require you to have accurate data to visualize. The application of these tools can help you to evaluate the progress of your business and the milestones that you have achieved. Once you understand how to use sales charts and graphs appropriately, you will find it easier to propel your brand in the right direction.