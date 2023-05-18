‘Sale Day’ Vietnam Airlines Festa 2023: International round-trip tickets only 30 USD

Following a series of activities celebrating Vietnam National Airlines’ 30th anniversary (1993-2023), Vietnam Airlines has begun selling round-trip tickets from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the popular tourist cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, and Tuy Hoa for the same price of only 30,000 VND (excluding taxes, fees, and surcharges). Customers who purchase tickets directly at the Vietnam Airlines Festa event between September 5, 2023, and October 27, 2023, are eligible for the offer.

Guests can also purchase international tickets for the round trip between Hanoi and Seoul (Korea), Taipei (Taiwan), Mumbai (India), Phnom Penh, Siem Riep (Cambodia), Vientiane, and Luang Prabang (Laos) for only $30 USD (approximately 700,000 VND, excluding taxes, fees, and surcharges) at the Vietnam Airlines booth. The offer is valid for flights between June 1, 2023, and October 27, 2023.

On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines also announced a 20% discount program called “VNA Holidays,” which includes a flight and a hotel stay; a 10% discount on gift card products; and a 30% reduction on the entrance fee to the Lotus lounge at Noi Bai airport. Participants in the “Let’s Explore Vietnam with VNA Festa” lucky spin can also win resort coupons and other tempting prizes.

Coming to “Vietnam Airlines Festa” for the first time, the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, and Kien Giang will present typical regional products and promote the local destination, providing tourists with additional information for organizing their itinerary.

Vietnam Airlines Festa is an activity hosted by Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with the Hanoi People’s Committee on Hoan Kiem pedestrian street in 2018 to promote images and introduce products, services, and culture. Vietnam Airlines Festa 2023 will be conducted quarterly rather than every two months to coincide with anniversaries, tourism stimulus periods, and holidays.

@vietnamnet.vn