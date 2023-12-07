Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment: Your Passport to Paradise

The world is now slowly becoming chaotic, making people think of living in a place with more calmness, peace, and positivity. A place with economic stability, a future for their kids, and a good developed infrastructure.

A place that is a direct synonym for peace, calmness, beauty, and positivity is Saint Lucia, which is right now one of the most desired places to live in the world.

Termed as “the paradise on earth” by many tourist brochures, the country truly lives up to its name. Surrounded by friendly neighbors like Barbados and Martinique and beaches with white sand, it has now become a dream destination for many.

What if I tell you that getting citizenship in Saint Lucia is now easier than ever? You won’t believe me, right? Read along to learn how you can get your passport to paradise.

Why Choose Saint Lucia?

Let us hold on to our curiosity, and before knowing the ins and outs of obtaining Saint Lucian citizenship, let’s start by understanding why Saint Lucia tops the list of most desired places to live in the world.

Mesmerizing Beauty: Saint Lucia is encircled by its beautiful white sand beaches and multi-hued sea, varying in color from light green to deep blue. It has wonderful waterfalls, and not to forget Saint Lucia’s iconic twin peaks—Gros Piton and Petit Piton.

Economic Stability: Despite being a small country, Saint Lucia has managed to create and maintain a stable economy, many thanks to the opportunities in tourism and agriculture.

Location: Saint Lucia is a country placed in such a way that the location creates a very easy traveling base for other countries, including Canada and the Americas, making business, traveling, and communication easier.

No Income Tax: In St. Lucia, there is no income tax, inheritance tax, or capital income tax. This makes it a tax-friendly destination for residents and citizens to enjoy and work without worrying about any major deductions.

Powerful Passport: By obtaining Saint Lucian citizenship, you can avail the benefit of visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to over 147 countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and the countries in the Schengen zone.

How to Get Saint Lucian Citizenship

Already willing to hop on a plane, right? Before you start packing, let us know how to get a Saint Lucian passport and citizenship in a jiffy.

Gladly, it is now easier than ever to get a citizenship and passport by investment from Saint Lucia.

While there are a lot of options to get citizenship by investment, let us know in detail these options and see which one fits you the best.

National Economic Fund Contribution

This choice represents one of the most cost-effective and straightforward investment methods, but it comes with a drawback: it is a non-refundable investment, meaning any future profits from the investment are unattainable.

To qualify for citizenship through investment, a solo applicant is required to make a $100,000 USD donation. Cost will vary if you want to include a family member. For the primary applicant and their spouse, a contribution of $140,000 is mandatory.

For a family of four, including the primary applicant, spouse, and two eligible dependents, the total expense amounts to $150,000. Any additional dependent incurs an extra cost of $15,000.

Real Estate Investment

This is one investment which attracts a lot of businessmen. In this option, investors can choose to buy any government-approved real estate, such as luxury hotels, spas, or boutiques, with the lowest investment of $200,000.

By making this investment and paying a state fee that begins at $30,000, candidates and their families can gain acceptance into the program and receive Saint Lucia citizenship and their passport to paradise.

Government Bonds

There is another simpler option to get a Saint Lucia citizenship and passport. When individuals opt to invest in government bonds that do not accrue interest, they can invest $300,000 in government bonds.These bonds are required to be retained for a duration of five years.

Following the five-year holding period, the entire bond amount is refunded to the investor. Additionally, a government administration fee of $50,000 is applicable to this option.

Business Investment

This option is a rather expensive one, where candidates can invest in an eligible business venture or enterprise project as a single applicant;

A minimum investment of $3.5 million is necessary for a solo applicant, along with a commitment to generate at least three jobs.

If you have a group, then this investment category can also be extended to groups, provided the total investment amounts to $6 million, with each applicant contributing $1 million.

If you have a dependent applicant up to the age of 18, a fee of $ 25,000 will be added, and it will go up to $ 35,000 if your dependent is over 18 years of age.

It is to be noted that in all the above application options, there are due diligence fees to consider, amounting to $7,500 for the primary applicant and $5,000 for dependents who are 16 years of age or older.

Conclusion

Saint Lucia offers an alluring natural beauty, a stable economy, and appealing citizenship opportunities. It is God’s own paradise on earth, and you can have a good, peaceful living with your family through different investment options.

When considering the Citizenship by Investment program, completing the process is feasible if you have guidance from authorized agents who can navigate you through the process, enhancing your chances of success. Or else you can visit the official site of the Global Residence Index, to ensure an easy assessment of your passport from the Saint Lucia government.