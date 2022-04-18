Saigon streets flooded after heavy rains as monsoon, cold snap to lower temperatures in northern Vietnam

Many streets in Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City were flooded following a rain that lasted for only 30 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

The downpour began at around 3:00 pm and went on for about half an hour in Go Vap District, Tan Binh District, District 12, and Thu Duc City, resulting in inundation on local streets.

The flooding was the most serious in Go Vap District, according to the observation of Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reporters.

While waiting for the water to recede, Thiep decided to help elderly citizens and cyclists as they traveled on the inundated street.

According to Tran Quang Nang, an official from the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, rains and thunderstorms become more common in southern provinces in April and May, as the region is transitioning from the dry to rainy season.

Monsoon, cold snap to lower temperatures in northern Vietnam; rain to fall in south next week

Temperatures in northern Vietnam are expected to drop next week due to a cold spell and monsoon, while southern provinces will be dampened by rains in the evenings.

As of Sunday morning, the cold front had affected all northeast provinces and some parts of the northwest and north-central regions, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is expected to intensify and start affecting northern and north-central localities on Sunday night.

From Sunday to Tuesday, northern Vietnam will record the average lows of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Mercury in mountainous areas will dip to between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Rains of 70 to 110 millimeters will fall in northwest provinces and precipitation of 40 to 60 millimeters will dampen the Red River Delta on Sunday and Monday.

The rainfall will be accompanied by chances of gusts, thunderstorms, and hail, posing risks of flash floods, landslides, and inundation in certain places.

From Tuesday to Friday, the rains in northern localities will decrease in intensity.

The southern and Central Highlands regions will see sunny skies during the day and showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the evening from Monday to Friday.

@ Tuoi Tre News

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

