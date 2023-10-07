Saigon restaurant with 200 hostesses providing sexual services to foreigners

Saigon Restaurant Raided in Prostitution Scandal

In a shocking turn of events, a Saigon restaurant with 200 hostesses providing sexual services to foreign customers has been exposed. Son Teaheum, the owner of the Luxury Business Club restaurant and a South Korean national, stands accused of orchestrating this illicit operation, involving nearly 200 beautiful hostesses in sexy dances and prostitution services for foreign patrons.

On October 7th, a major operation unfolded as Son Teaheum, aged 47, along with Khong Minh Tri and eight others, were apprehended by the Ho Chi Minh City Criminal Police Department (PC02). They are facing serious charges related to facilitating prostitution and running a brothel.

This sordid affair came to light when investigators uncovered a network of foreigners organizing prostitution activities within the Lucxury Business Club restaurant, located on Pham Thai Buong Street in District 7. The four-story establishment, housing 28 rooms and employing almost 200 female hostesses, primarily catered to Korean clientele. Notably, all customers were required to show their passports or be introduced by acquaintances to gain entry.

After an extensive surveillance period, culminating on the night of October 3rd, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thanh Hung, Chief of the Criminal Police Department, led a team of detectives in coordination with District 7 police. They executed a strategic operation to surround the Lucxury Business Club restaurant, swiftly taking control and confiscating the security guards’ communication devices. During their search, authorities discovered numerous hostesses provocatively dressed and entertaining customers in several rooms on the upper floors. Additionally, they uncovered various documents containing numerical symbols “0, 1, 2,” suspected to be used as prostitution invoices.

Simultaneously, the police apprehended four South Koreans and four hostesses from the Lucxury restaurant engaging in prostitution at a hotel on Phan Khiem Ich Street, Tan Phong Ward. Shockingly, these individuals confessed that the restaurant’s management had dispatched them to serve customers at prices ranging from 3 to 5 million dong.

As investigations continue, the scandal has sent shockwaves through Saigon, with authorities vowing to bring all those involved to justice. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.