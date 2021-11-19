Saigon plans to allow quarantine-free for foreign tourists from next month

Vietnam largest city of Ho Chi Minh City wants to allow foreign tourists without quarantine from December 2021.

As a major tourist destination of Vietnam, the city wants to allow international tourists in without a mandatory quarantine requirement from December if they possess Covid-19 vaccine passports, local media reported.

According to the plan, the city Department of Tourism has drafted a three-phase vaccine passport program for tourists from Europe, Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Australia, North America, and the Middle East from later this year instead of early next year as previously planned.

In the first phase starting December, tourists who are required to book a tour package with approved travel agencies will arrive by flight or cruise ships and stay at designated hotels and resorts.

In the second phase from January, tourists can visit Kien Giang, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and Quang Ninh after completing a seven-day itinerary in HCMC.

In the third phase, the schedule for which has not been disclosed, the city will fully reopen to international tourism.

Earlier tourism authorities had said this year the focus would be on reviving domestic tourism and the city would only consider receiving foreign tourists from next year, the VNExpress reported.

The city received over 8.6 million foreign visitors in 2019. In the first nine months of this year it received 7.7 million domestic tourists.

Quang Nam, Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, and Quang Ninh provinces and Da Nang City have got approval from the government to allow in foreign tourists from November as part of a roadmap to gradually resume international tourism.

The government closed the borders and canceled all international flights in March last year.

Since then only Vietnamese repatriates, foreign experts and skilled workers have been allowed in with stringent conditions, VNExpress’s Dinh Chuong reported.

Yesterday, Bars, dance clubs, spa, massage and karaoke parlors in HCMC forced to close again after 2 days reopen.

Karaoke and massage parlors, bars and night clubs in HCMC have been closed for around seven months now. There are around 680 such establishments in the city.

Cinemas and libraries are still allowed, but all employees and participants must either be fully vaccinated with two doses, recovered from Covid-19 or test negative for the coronavirus within the last 72 hours.

