Saigon launches first-ever night Waterbus route

Let’s hop on the Saigon Waterbus by night and enjoy fun sightseeing experience as you cross the waters and take in the panoramic view of Ho Chi Minh City from Saigon River.

The investor of river bus route No.1 connecting Bach Dang and Linh Dong has launched the first night river bus trial for people to experience SaigonRiver.

Starting from evening of December 8, many locals at 5pm gathered at the Bach Đang Wharf in District 1 waiting to get off the train and start the night journey.

Khanh Linh, a passenger, said this was the first time she was able to ride a river bus in the middle of the river at night. The trip was beautiful and quiet, especially suitable for people who want to relax after work hours.

“HCM City needs to develop more river bus routes and create more waterway tourism products,” Linh told reporter.

The night river bus will start to officially operate today at 7pm-8pm daily with tickets priced at VND15,000. With quality seats and amazing service from a professional and friendly crew, you will have an unforgettable experience!

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

