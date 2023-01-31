Safest cities in Southeast Asia: Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City among the top

Statistics site Numbeo listed Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as the fifth- and 14th-safest cities in Southeast Asia, respectively.

Founded over 1000 years ago, Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi is rich in history, with the streets of its rambling Old Quarter dating back to the 14th century. Wandering these tree-lined lanes past crumbling colonial facades will transport you back in time. However, today’s Hanoi is about much more than the past. The ancient city is being invigorated with modern cafes, world-class restaurants, and cool art galleries. When the sun goes down, you have your pick of watering holes, from sophisticated rooftop bars to buzzing bia hơi.

Vibrating with energy, innovation and traffic – lots of traffic – Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, is the economic heart of Vietnam and the main hub of the southern region. A freewheeling, cosmopolitan metropolis, HCMC’s dynamic cityscape draws together old and new Vietnam in the most compact of spaces, representing the city’s past as well as its future.

According to Numbeo, it specializes in assessing the quality of life in cities in the world, including ranking them on safety.

The site calls itself the world’s largest database providing rankings in housing, crimes, healthcare, traffic, and costs of living in hundreds of cities in the world.

According to the latest report by Numbeo, Hanoi’s safety index is 62, ranking 145th worldwide.

Chiang Mai City in Thailand is the safest city in Southeast Asia with 75.5 points, followed by Davao in the Philippines with 72.4 points and Singapore City with 70.8 points.

Numbeo defined safety as “safety walking alone in daylight” and “safety walking alone at night.”

In the whole world, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates took the lead in terms of safety with 88.8 points, followed by Doha in Qatar with 85.5 points and Taipei in Taiwan with 84.9 points, the Tuoi Tre News reported.