Sa Pa plans to welcome 180,000 visitors during year-end holidays

The number of visitors to Sa Pa (Lao Cai) during Christmas and the Western New Year this year has reached 145% compared to last year.

In 2024, Sa Pa aims to attract 4.5 million visitors and a revenue of 15,500 billion VND. Photo: Phuong Nguyen.

Sharing with Znews, Mrs. Hoang Thi Vuong, Head of the Department of Culture and Information of Sa Pa Town, revealed that Sa Pa is expected to welcome around 180,000 visitors during the Winter Festival. The estimated total number of visitors to tourist attractions in Sa Pa Town in 2023 is projected to reach 3.68 million, a 105% increase compared to the annual plan and a 145% increase from 2022.

In 2024, Sa Pa aims to attract 4.5 million visitors, generating revenue of 15.5 trillion VND.

Sa Pa is currently implementing a series of events for the Winter Festival 2023 and the New Year welcoming program for 2024. The event series promises to create attractive tourism products and draw tourists to Sa Pa during the Christmas holiday and the welcoming of the new year in 2024.

A representative from Sapa Cat Cat Hills Resort & Spa stated that room occupancy during the Christmas and New Year period is about 90%. “Room bookings have grown by 32% compared to the same period last year, with international guests accounting for 40% and the rest being domestic visitors,” said the representative of this accommodation venue.

Mr. Dang Anh Quan, the manager of the Rong May Glass Bridge Hotel, mentioned that during the year-end holidays, the business served 10,000 visitors who came to explore and enjoy at the Cau Kinh Tourist Area.

Tourists in Sa Pa. Photo: Doan Duong, Phuong Nguyen.

During the year-end holidays, famous tourist destinations in Sa Pa such as Fansipan Peak, Hoang Lien National Park, Sakura Season – O Long Tea Hill (O Quy Ho Ward), Muong Hoa terraced fields, are expected to attract a large number of visitors. Additionally, at the Sa Pa Cultural Park of Ethnic Groups, Sa Pa Town will inaugurate and introduce the space “Sa Pa – Convergence Essence” with characteristic decorative symbols for visitors to learn about and check-in during this year’s festival. Sa Pa will also receive the national-level Intangible Cultural Heritage certificate for Folk Knowledge and Decorative Arts on the traditional costumes of the Mong ethnic group (Black Hmong branch). This is a foundation for the town to preserve, promote, and introduce the traditional costumes of the Mong ethnic people in Sa Pa to a wide range of tourists. In the New Year welcoming program for 2024, in addition to artistic performances and fireworks, Sa Pa Town will also organize a ceremony to welcome the first visitors to enter Sa Pa in 2024.

