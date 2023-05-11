Sa Pa named among the world’s 50 most beautiful small towns

The international travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler recently voted for the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world, in which Sa Pa is the only representative of Vietnam.

According to Condé Nast Traveler’s description, Sa Pa is a peaceful mountain town located in Lao Cai province, in the northwest of Vietnam, far from famous beaches, big cities, and World Heritage sites. Sa Pa is known for its majestic mountain scenery, vast terraced fields, stunning waterfalls, and winding roads.

Sa Pa is a tourist town that is loved by a large number of Vietnamese and foreign tourists. Photo: Travel + Leisure Asia

The Canadian travel magazine, The Travel, also had many compliments for Sa Pa. The Travel describes Sa Pa as having a timeless beauty with its majestic mountain forests and diverse local culture. This beautiful town in northwest Vietnam is compared to a “magical land” that can capture the hearts of any traveler.

The Travel also suggests some experiences not to be missed when visiting Sa Pa, such as driving around the Tram Ton Pass, conquering the Fansipan peak, taking a cable car, admiring the Muong Hoa valley, exploring the Cat Cat village, and visiting the Ham Rong mountain.

Apart from Sa Pa, Asia has other representatives such as Ban Rak Thai (Thailand), Biei and Gokayama (Japan), Luang Prabang (Laos), Penglipuran (Indonesia), Mandawa (India), Sai Kung (Hong Kong), Zhouzhuang (China), and Itchan Kala (Uzbekistan).

@Vietnamnet