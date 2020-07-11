Russia to resume international flights to Vietnam and other countries

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

TASS on July 10 quoted the Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, saying Rospotrebnadzor had submitted a list of 13 countries Russian can reopen flights to at the first stage of the resumption of international flights, to the country’s Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka.

Related: Vietnam will resume some international air routes very soon

Rospotrebnadzor told TASS that it had assessed the epidemiological situation in these countries in accordance with the criteria established by the service earlier.

The watchdog proposed considering such criteria as ‘the rate of increase in the incidence of a new coronavirus infection over the past 14 days and the prevalence rate of this infection, as well as a possible additional criterion – the incidence rate of a new coronavirus infection over the past 14 days per 100,000 people’.

Since late March, Russia has closed its regular and charter international air service, and it has only conducted special flights to repatriate Russians from abroad.

Vietnam has gone through 86 days in a row without new locally transmitted infections. It has recently found several imported cases returning from overseas. However, any citizens, Vietnamese and foreigners alike, are placed in quarantine as soon as they land in Vietnam, therefore they cannot pose any threat to the community.

@ VOV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

