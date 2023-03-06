Russia supports the reduction of visa requirements for Vietnam and five other nations

According to TASS, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov stated on March 5 that the nation is attempting to reduce visa requirements for six countries, including India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Mr. Ivanov stated: “Apart from India, (simplification of procedures) is being done with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria, and the Philippines”.

Mr. Ivanov previously stated that Russia was working on an intergovernmental agreement on visa exemption with 11 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad.

Since Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine began a year ago, Moscow has sought better connections with China, India, and African nations.

