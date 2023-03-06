Home » Russia supports the reduction of visa requirements for Vietnam and five other nations
Travel

Russia supports the reduction of visa requirements for Vietnam and five other nations

Evgeny Ivanov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, revealed that the nation is attempting to reduce visa requirements for six countries, including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Angola, and Syria.

by Linh Vu
Russian visa

According to TASS, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov stated on March 5 that the nation is attempting to reduce visa requirements for six countries, including India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Mr. Ivanov stated: “Apart from India, (simplification of procedures) is being done with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria, and the Philippines”.

Mr. Ivanov previously stated that Russia was working on an intergovernmental agreement on visa exemption with 11 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad.

Since Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine began a year ago, Moscow has sought better connections with China, India, and African nations.

@vietnamplus.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Here’s how to increase your income as a...

Vietnam National Opera & Ballet premieres a new...

Vietnam loosens corporate bond regulations to ease pressure...

Everything to know about work permit for foreign...

This Vietnamese beach listed among top 10 most...

The first American consumers to own an electric...