Russia considers to transfer Covid vaccine production technology to Vietnam as infection tally of new Covid-19 reaches 6,045

Russia considers tech transfer of COVID-19 vaccine, the Sputnik V to Vietnam.

The infection tally of Vietnam’s new Covid-19 wave rose to 6,045 on Wednesday morning with 41 new cases linked to northern industrial parks.

Russia has started a process to consider transferring the technology behind the Sputnik V vaccine to Vietnam, said Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council, in a phone call with Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ yesterday.

The chairman thanked Russia for a donation of 1,000 Sputnik V vaccines and a recent deal to help the country secure an additional 20 million doses.

The two sides have also been working around the clock to find ways to deliver more vaccines from Russia to Việt Nam.

The leaders stressed the importance of Việt Nam-Russia bilateral ties and the time-honoured friendship. The two countries are to continue exchanges of high-level delegates and share experience in law-making, as well as military ties in accordance with a Cooperation Agreement signed in 2012.

The two sides agreed to continue to work together within regional and international organisations, especially the United Nations.

Economic ties between the two countries have been made stronger after the signing of the Eurasian Economic Union with two-way trade in 2020 reaching US$4.85 billion, a 9 per cent increase from the previous year.

Oil and energy remained key sectors within Vietnam-Russia cooperation as well as military, education, science and technology and travel, according to Vietnam News.

Vietnam records 41 more domestic Covid-19 patients Wednesday morning.

The new patients were recorded in neighboring provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh.

Bac Giang registered 24 cases while Bac Ninh 17 and they are all associated with ongoing clusters at the two’s industrial parks.

They have already been quarantined in centralized camps or stayed in residential areas put under isolation prior to the test results.

Since the new wave started on April 27, local cases have been recorded in 39 cities and provinces, with Bac Giang and Bac Ninh accounting for the most infections, at 3,333 and 1,164.

They are followed by HCMC with 461 and Hanoi with 441, including 95 cases in a hospital under lockdown, the VNExpress reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

