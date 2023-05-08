Russia climbs back into the world’s top 10 largest economies

Russia rejoins the top 10 largest economies in the world, with a total production of goods and services reaching $2.3 trillion USD (about 54 million billion VND) in 2022.

In 2014, Russia held the 9th position in the top 10 largest economies in the world, with a total production of goods and services reaching $2.050 billion USD. However, by 2021, Russia’s ranking had dropped to the 11th position.

According to the latest statistics provided by national statistical offices in local currency and converted to USD, the US economy tops the group of 10 largest economies in the world in 2022, with a nominal GDP of $25.5 trillion USD.

China ranks second with $17.9 trillion, followed by Japan with $4.2 trillion, Germany with $4.07 trillion, and India with $3.4 trillion.

The British economy continues to hold the 6th position with $3.070 billion USD, while France ranks 7th with $2.8 trillion USD.

According to the Sputnik, the rankings for the GDP of countries in 2022 are based on the latest available statistics. However, for the year 2021, the World Bank data was used.