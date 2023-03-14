Home » Russia begins making the first film based on the Vietnam War
Russia begins making the first film based on the Vietnam War

The film's storyline was based on the memories of Soviet missile officers who trained Vietnamese aircraft spotters to operate the S-75 Dvina air defense system.

by Linh Vu
vietnam war

The first Russian film depicting the Vietnam War, titled “Soviet Union,” began filming at the Zhukov Aerospace Defense Academy in Tver.

The plot of the film revolves around the activities of a Soviet military specialist who visited Vietnam in 1965.

The script was based on the experiences of Soviet missile commanders who taught Vietnamese aircraft spotters how to use the S-75 Dvina air defense system. Officers Boris Mozhaev and Fyodor Ilinykh were the prototypes for the principal parts.

The film crew was aware of the operation of the S-75 air defense missile system, which was deployed during the Vietnam War, during the filming process.

The device can assist with single, group, low-flying, and high-speed targets. The technique is also used to prevent anti-radar missiles like Shrike from operating.

This filmmaking crew included veterans of the Russian Federation Air Defense Forces who served in Soviet battles.

The film team shot training DVDs that will be used to prepare the cast and place them in a historical perspective.

