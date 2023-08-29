Routes to Dalat during September 2nd holiday as passes undergo repairs

Accordingly, from 6:00 AM on September 1st to 8:00 PM on September 4th, trucks with a total weight of over 20 tons will be prohibited from traveling on the Mimosa Pass. During this period, these vehicles will enter and exit Da Lat City via the route QL 27 – DT 725 towards Ta Nung commune or QL 27 – QL 20 through the Dran Pass towards Trai Mat (Ward 11).

The province requires relevant authorities to flexibly manage and control traffic, adjusting as necessary for all types of vehicles (except trucks with a total weight over 20 tons). They can travel up to Da Lat City when the Mimosa Pass is congested, using the internal road within the Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area.

Meanwhile, for the Bao Loc Pass, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on September 1st and 2nd, trucks with a total weight over 20 tons (transporting minerals, construction materials, soil, stone, etc.) will be prohibited from traveling uphill from H.Da Huoai to Bao Loc City. Additionally, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 3rd and 4th, these trucks will be prohibited from traveling downhill.

The Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee has instructed the Provincial Police, Traffic Police, and local police to conduct regular patrols and checks to ensure traffic order and safety on the roads. They will set up checkpoints (at the Lien Khuong roundabout, the entrance to the Lien Khuong – Prenn expressway tunnel to the Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area, and Lam Dong Electric Roundabout) to direct, guide, and manage traffic flow according to the actual situation.

At the same time, two 24/24 rescue vehicles will be hired and stationed between the Mimosa Pass and the Bao Loc Pass from September 1st to September 4th to handle traffic accidents if they occur.

Since the beginning of February this year, the Prenn Pass has been closed for construction, upgrading, and expansion. Vehicles traveling to and from Da Lat City mainly use the Mimosa Pass and the internal road within the Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area (except for trucks, which are prohibited on this road). Other intersections remain open for normal traffic.

On this year’s September 2nd holiday, the Prenn Pass will remain closed due to ongoing construction. Therefore, residents and tourists will continue to travel as before when entering and exiting Da Lat City (except for specific vehicles prohibited during certain time frames and days as mentioned above).

@Thanhnien.vn