Round-trip tickets for domestic flights during Tet 2023 hit 10 million VND

Fares from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Hoi, Vinh, and Hanoi are all high, about 4-10 million VND/round trip.

Airlines are now selling tickets for the Lunar New Year 2023. Zing surveyed round-trip ticket prices from January 19 (December 28) to January 26 (January 5).

The cheapest route from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi is 5.3 million/round trip when customers fly with Vietjet Air. If flying with Vietnam Airlines, customers have to pay 6.8 million/round trip. Many Vietnam Airlines flights cost more than 10 million VND/round trip, but passengers are not allowed to fly directly. They have to change flights in Nha Trang or Da Nang with a transit time of up to 16 hours 45 minutes (overnight transit).

The cheapest flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang is 4.2 million dong round-trip for early morning or late evening flights. If you fly with Bamboo Airways, you have to pay about 4.9 million VND. This figure is VND 7-9,5 million if you fly with Vietnam Airlines. The ticket price for the Ho Chi Minh City – Hue route is similar to the Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang route.

If you fly to Dong Hoi, Quang Binh, passengers also have to pay a high price. Specifically, the fare is 5.1 million (Vietjet Air), 6.2 (Bamboo Airways) and 8.7 million (Vietnam Airlines).

For passengers returning to Vinh, the return ticket price ranges from 6.4 to 8.3 million VND depending on the airline. Ticket prices to Cat Bi airport (Hai Phong) are also at the same level.

2 people flying from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh on Tet holiday will cost nearly 24 million VND if they fly with Vietnam Airlines.

Planning to return home to visit family in Vinh from the 2nd to the 4th of Tet, Manh Hai (District 9) was startled to see that the ticket price of Vietnam Airlines was 24 million/2 people/round trip. On the airline’s website, economy tickets are sold out, so customers can only book business class tickets for about 6.5 million VND/ticket.

Ms. Ngoc Linh in District 3 shared that she was quite surprised when she saw the price of Tet tickets for 2023. “My family has 4 people, round trip tickets are about 7-10 million. So, the whole family has to spend from 28 to 40 million VND for a trip home. This price is as high as going to Korea, Taiwan and Japan.”

Compared to Tet 2022, the current ticket price is 2-3 times higher. This price may change depending on the airlines increasing the number of flights to serve demand during the peak season.

In addition, fares for the routes to Dong Hoi or Vinh are expensive due to the “head deviation” factor. That is, there is a very high demand for passenger flights in one direction and very low demand in the opposite direction. Therefore, flight prices may be higher than usual to ensure cost efficiency, offset “empty” or insufficient passengers.

