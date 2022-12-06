Ronaldo closes a contract with the Saudi Arabian club, receiving more than 5,000 billion VND per year

Marca reported that Cristiano Ronaldo accepted the offer of Al-Nassr, a Saudi club. After the 2022 World Cup, the Portuguese superstar will rest for a while before signing a contract in early 2023.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the initial value of this contract is 100 million euros. However, after negotiations, Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives agreed on additional terms of advertising and sponsorship. The total amount that the 37-year-old striker receives from Al-Nassr is up to 200 million euros per year, equivalent to more than 5 trillion VND.

Will Ronaldo become the highest paid footballer in the world?

In a shocking interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he once received an offer of 350 million euros for a two-year contract from a Saudi team. The British media recently mentioned Al-Nassr as a club willing to spend big to recruit Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar became a free agent after reaching an agreement to liquidate his contract with Man Utd. The Old Trafford team did not keep Cristiano Ronaldo after an interview between him and TV presenter Piers Morgan – which included criticisms of Man Utd – was published. Piers Morgan said that it was Ronaldo who took the initiative to request this interview.

Ronaldo criticized Man Utd as a team lacking ambition, standing still after Sir Alex Ferguson. The Portuguese striker insists there are some people at the club who do not want him to return from last season.

Ronaldo also attacked coach Erik ten Hag for disrespecting him, criticized the Glazer family – the owner of Man Utd, and criticized the young players of the “Red Devils” for not knowing how to overcome difficulties.

According to the British press, Man Utd members were shocked by Ronaldo’s interview. Coach Erik ten Hag had an emergency meeting with the leadership of Man Utd and concluded that Ronaldo could not continue to wear the “Red Devils” shirt.

Al-Nassr is one of the most successful clubs of Saudi Arabia with 9 times crowned the top tier championship, most recently in 2019.

Source: Marca