Rollercoaster train fell off the rails at an amusement park in Phu Tho

One high school student died and two others were injured in Phu Tho Province on Thursday after a rollercoaster train fell off the rails at an amusement park.

Duong Quoc Lam, chairman of Thanh Thuy District in the northern province, said the tragic accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the Blue Pearl Island Park.

“A rollercoaster train fell off the rails, sending three students sitting in it falling to the ground,” Lam said.

An investigation is ongoing, with the police cordoning off the area.

No information was available about the three victims as of Thursday night except that they were from Hanoi.

The 65-ha park, around 70 km northeast of Hanoi, has resorts and a number of thrill rides.

This is not the first accident to occur there since its opening in 2013. In 2014 a thrill ride carrying 12 children malfunctioned and fell, sending six of them to hospital.

Reported by Tat Dinh, @Vnexpress